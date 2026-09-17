Entertainment

Youth unemployment drives carnival contestant’s advocacy

Adi Vika Tinai hopes to use the Rakiraki Carnival platform to inspire young people and serve her community

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 13:00

Adi Vika Tinai

Rakiraki carnival contestant Adi Vika Tinai.

Youth unemployment is at the heart of 20-year-old Adi Vika Tinai’s advocacy as she takes the stage at the Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026.

Represented by Vision Marketing Pte Ltd, Ms Tinai is one of five contestants vying for the carnival crown this Saturday.

Originally from Ovalau, Nalawa, Ra, with maternal links to Nasau, Nalawa, Ra, Ms Tinai is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Fiji National University, majoring in Geography and History.

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Her advocacy focuses on youth unemployment, an issue she believes requires greater attention as young people face challenges in securing meaningful employment.

“I chose this topic because youth unemployment is a critical global challenge that affects economic growth and is a major concern nowadays,” she said.

For Ms Tinai, entering the carnival is also about personal growth.

She said she was motivated to contest after being challenged to test her limits, step outside her comfort zone and discover what she was capable of achieving.

Her goal is to win the title and use the platform to become an ambassador for her community.

Beyond the crown, she hopes her participation will inspire other young people to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions.

Ms Tinai credited her family and friends for giving her the confidence to take on the challenge.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting and encouraging me to chase my dreams, step out of my comfort zone, face my fears, and remind me to stay true to who I am,” she said.

The weeklong Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 is being held at Davui Ground in Rakiraki.

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