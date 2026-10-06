Vanuabalavu families reunite in Suva

Vanuabalavu people living across Fiji are preparing to reunite in Suva for their major three-yearly festival, bringing together families and communities for a celebration of culture, tradition and development.

The sixth Vanuabalavu Festival begins today, with all 17 villages expected to take part in the celebrations, fundraising activities and entertainment.

The festival will be opened by chief guest Poasa Koroitamana, chief executive of a caregiving company based in San Francisco.

Business and Property Manager Tomi Finau said the festival was an opportunity for villages to raise funds for their own development needs while preserving Vanuabalavu culture and strengthening relationships among families and friends.

“Quite a number of villages have their own activities,” Mr Finau said.

Mualevu Village will use the festival to continue raising funds towards rebuilding its church, which was destroyed during Tropical Cyclone Winston, while other villages are raising funds for transportation and other community projects.

Mr Finau said all money raised by each village would be returned to that village, with the festival committee responsible for organising the event and managing the fundraising (soli).

“The committee is just there to organise the event and receive the fundraising (soli) from each village,” he said.

Traditional Lauan food will be a major attraction, with vakasakera and puaka tavu among the highlights, alongside entertainment and village activities.

“The key thing about the festival is the love for Lauan food,” Mr Finau said.