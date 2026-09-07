Health

Fiji, UAE discuss potential new wing for CWM Hospital

The discussions considered opportunities for UAE collaboration in the phased rehabilitation of CWM Hospital, including the potential development of a new wing to expand healthcare delivery.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 07:00

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed the potential development of a new wing at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital as part of wider talks on strengthening healthcare cooperation.

The proposal was discussed during bilateral talks between Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura Mohamed Al Kaabi during her first official visit to Fiji.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura Mohamed Al Kaabi during her first official visit to Fiji.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura Mohamed Al Kaabi during her first official visit to Fiji.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services

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The discussions considered opportunities for UAE collaboration in the phased rehabilitation of CWM Hospital, including the potential development of a new wing to expand healthcare delivery.

It was also proposed that the new wing could be named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

No details were provided on the proposed wing’s cost, capacity, timeframe or potential funding arrangements.

The talks also explored potential cooperation with Dubai Cares to support child health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives in vulnerable communities.

Fiji and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2010.

The latest discussions are aimed at developing practical partnerships between the two countries to improve health services and strengthen Fiji’s health system.


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