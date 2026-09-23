The voices of young people in Lautoka could soon reach classrooms across Japan through a unique project documenting their dreams, values, ambitions and individuality.

Japanese university student Yuuha Tomura created Stories of Fiji while participating in the Social Innovation Fiji (SIF) programme, using personal stories to explore what makes each individual unique.

Rather than viewing people simply as “Fijian”, Ms Tomura wanted to understand the person behind the label — their hopes, interests, values and dreams for the future.

“I wanted to know how each person thinks, what they value and what makes them unique,” she said.

The project mainly involved young people and students who were asked about their favourite books, future aspirations, personal values and what makes them different from others.

Ms Tomura said the idea was also shaped by her experiences in Japan, where some young people lack confidence and worry about standing out.

“In Japan, some young people are not confident and worry about being different from others,” she said.

“I want to tell them that it is okay to be different and that their individuality is important.”

She hopes the voices collected in Lautoka will encourage Japanese students to embrace their own individuality.

Japanese university student Yuuha Tomura with Lautoka youths. Photo: Supplied

Ms Tomura initially conducted face-to-face interviews before trying to collect responses through Google Forms.

But she soon discovered that not every student had easy access to a smartphone.

Instead of allowing technology to become a barrier, she changed her approach and introduced printed interview sheets, giving participants the opportunity to write their stories by hand.

The resulting collection includes handwritten responses and photographs of participants who gave permission for their images to be used.

Ms Tomura hopes Stories of Fiji will give Japanese students a different way of seeing Fiji.

She wants them to learn about the country not only through tourism, beaches and popular images, but through the real experiences, hopes and voices of its young people.

The project is also linked to Sustainable Development Goal 16 — Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions — reflecting its focus on understanding, respect and listening to different perspectives.

Ms Tomura plans to take the completed Stories of Fiji project back to Japan and share it with schools and young people.

She believes the stories gathered in Lautoka can help create a deeper connection between young people in Fiji and Japan.

“I hope the stories I collected in Lautoka can become a small bridge between young people in Fiji and Japan,” she said.

What began as a university student’s project in Lautoka has become an exchange of stories, dreams and perspectives, with the potential to carry the voices of young Fijians far beyond Fiji’s shores.