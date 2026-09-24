Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom In Nadi

Toso Tiko Motors (Fiji) Pte Limited has put $800,000 into its new automotive showroom in Nadi, signalling a major push to expand its footprint in Fiji's growing vehicle market.

The new facility at the Suntown Commercial Complex in Korovuto includes a showroom, tyre centre and accessories section and em­ploys a full-time team of five.

The investment was welcomed by Nadi Chamber of Commerce president Lawrence Kumar, who said the move would contribute to both Nadi's business sector and the wider Fijian economy.

"They wanted to invest not only in the township of Nadi but in the economy of Fiji as well," Mr Ku­mar said.

"This step taken by the group is really good to penetrate the auto­motive industry."

Mr Kumar also acknowledged the support of financial institutions working with the company, say­ing such support was important in helping businesses accelerate their growth.

"Obviously, without your sup­port, I don't think Toso Tiko Mo­tors would be able to accelerate," he said.

JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan inside the Toso Tiko Motors (Fiji) Pte Limited showroom. Photo: Waisea Nasokia





"Please continue to support Toso Tiko Motors. Continue their busi­ness and continue to support the reputation of this team."

Toso Tiko Motors, a subsidiary of JR Group, opened the showroom earlier this year as part of its ex­pansion into the local automotive market.

Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan said the investment marked an important milestone for the company.

"Toso Tiko Motors has always been committed to bringing quali­ty, reliable and innovative vehicles to the people of Fiji," Mr Narayan said.

The company represents GAC Motor, a global automotive manu­facturer whose vehicles combine contemporary design, technology and engineering.

"GAC is a globally recognised au­tomotive manufacturer known for producing vehicles that are styl­ish, technologically advanced and built to perform in real-world con­ditions," Mr Narayan said.

He also credited JR Group direc­tor Jason Raj for his vision, hard work and dedication in driving the company's development.

Mr Narayan said the new facility demonstrated Toso Tiko Motors' commitment to growing its opera­tions while giving Fijian consum­ers greater access to international automotive brands and related services.