Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom In Nadi
The Suntown Commercial Complex facility includes a showroom, tyre centre and accessories section and employs five full-time staff.
Thursday 24 September 2026 | 12:30
Updated 25 September 2026 | 15:42 FJT
Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Toso Tiko Motors (Fiji) Pte Limited has put $800,000 into its new automotive showroom in Nadi, signalling a major push to expand its footprint in Fiji's growing vehicle market.
The new facility at the Suntown Commercial Complex in Korovuto includes a showroom, tyre centre and accessories section and employs a full-time team of five.
The investment was welcomed by Nadi Chamber of Commerce president Lawrence Kumar, who said the move would contribute to both Nadi's business sector and the wider Fijian economy.
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"They wanted to invest not only in the township of Nadi but in the economy of Fiji as well," Mr Kumar said.
"This step taken by the group is really good to penetrate the automotive industry."
Mr Kumar also acknowledged the support of financial institutions working with the company, saying such support was important in helping businesses accelerate their growth.
"Obviously, without your support, I don't think Toso Tiko Motors would be able to accelerate," he said.
JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan inside the Toso Tiko Motors (Fiji) Pte Limited showroom.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
"Please continue to support Toso Tiko Motors. Continue their business and continue to support the reputation of this team."
Toso Tiko Motors, a subsidiary of JR Group, opened the showroom earlier this year as part of its expansion into the local automotive market.
Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan said the investment marked an important milestone for the company.
"Toso Tiko Motors has always been committed to bringing quality, reliable and innovative vehicles to the people of Fiji," Mr Narayan said.
The company represents GAC Motor, a global automotive manufacturer whose vehicles combine contemporary design, technology and engineering.
"GAC is a globally recognised automotive manufacturer known for producing vehicles that are stylish, technologically advanced and built to perform in real-world conditions," Mr Narayan said.
He also credited JR Group director Jason Raj for his vision, hard work and dedication in driving the company's development.
Mr Narayan said the new facility demonstrated Toso Tiko Motors' commitment to growing its operations while giving Fijian consumers greater access to international automotive brands and related services.