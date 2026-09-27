Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Teamwork was key to the Vodafone Fijiana XV’s 20-17 victory over the Netherlands in the WXV Global Series Challenger decider, says Player of the Match Merewairita Neivosa.

A late penalty from Varanisese Qoro sealed Fiji’s victory in the inaugural competition after a tense finish on Saturday night.

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.

“It was a tough game. It was not easy,” Neivosa said.

“Good impact from the Netherlands side. We tried so hard and I think it’s the teamwork that made us win.

“I think Fiji fought back in every game to come back from behind to win,” she said.

The Netherlands hit back through Elisabeth Boot shortly before halftime before captain Linde van der Velden levelled the scores four minutes into the second half.

Pleuni Kievit then put the Netherlands ahead shortly before the hour mark, but Selai Naliva’s try 15 minutes from full-time brought Fiji level again.

Fiji pressed late for the winning score and were rewarded when the Netherlands conceded a penalty in the closing seconds, allowing Qoro to kick the decisive points.

Neivosa said the victory was the result of the team’s commitment throughout a demanding season.

“I think it’s hard work and effort. We put our hearts in it and we gave our hearts in this game. It was a tough week, a tough season,” she said.

After dedicating the win to her family and teammates, Neivosa said the Fijiana XV would now work towards breaking into the world’s top 10.