Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

Maya’s ban, imposed by the Fiji Rugby Union after he punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during an Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu in 2020, ended on September 8, 2026.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 10:00

Keresi Maya.

Keresi Maya.

Pita's Picture

Keresi Maya is keen to return to rugby union after completing a six-year ban.

The 26-year-old said he was ready to embrace any opportunity to return to the 15-a-side code.

“I want to give a shot at union once again. Six years is too long,” said the Fiji Bati and Navy Albatross player.

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Maya’s ban, imposed by the Fiji Rugby Union after he punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during an Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu in 2020, ended on September 8, 2026.

“If there is a window open for sports, I will hold it with both hands,” he said.

The Taveuni native showed his form last Saturday, playing a key role in the 22-16 comeback victory over Saru Dragons to win the Vodafone Cup 2026 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Maya assisted Savenaca Koroi to score a try and said the team’s hard work in preparation paid off.

“We had tough preparation as we knew it would be a tough clash against the Saru Dragons,” he said.

Currently undergoing Navy recruitment, Maya hopes a return to union can add another chapter to his sporting career after he was named in the Fiji Bati extended squad last year.

“I have been part of the Navy team the past three years. Only a few players who are undergoing Navy recruitment are here with the side,” he said.

He is also keeping his fingers crossed for the Rugby League Defence World Cup 2026 and the Sukuna Bowl rugby league clash.


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