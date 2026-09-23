‘We were looking forward to his sermon’: Family mourns

A family in Nadi was looking forward to hearing their nephew deliver a sermon at Cawa Chapel in Martintar, Nadi this Sunday.

Instead, they are preparing to bury him.

Peni Mataka, 27, was among two people who died in a two-vehicle collision near Naviti on the Coral Coast last Sunday.

His uncle, Josaia Vatucawaqa, said the family was devastated by the loss of a young man they described as respectful and hardworking.

“It pains us more as he is a respectful person,” Mr Vatucawaqa said.

The late Mr Mataka was originally from Druwe, Kadavu, and had maternal links to Vunisinu, Dreketi, Rewa.

He had worked in the food and beverage department at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa for three years.

He attended Dreketi Primary School before completing his secondary education at Lelean Memorial School.

Mr Vatucawaqa said the family had been eagerly anticipating Mr Mataka’s sermon at Cawa Chapel this Sunday, where youth are actively involved and take leadership roles in various programmes.

“We were looking forward to his sermon at the Cawa Chapel this Sunday as it was something he had called for,” he said.

He recalled that Mr Mataka’s father had carried a tabua when he asked the family to take in his son and help him find employment in Nadi.

Mr Vatucawaqa said the family had been returning from Navovula Day in their village when tragedy struck.

Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu confirmed that two people died in the crash. He said the car was travelling towards Korolevu when its 43-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a bend.

The minivan, which was carrying several passengers, collided head-on with a van. The other deceased was identified as 62-year-old Apolosi Tamani of Baravi.

Mr Bautolu said most of the passengers were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, while the 43-year-old driver remained admitted at Lautoka Hospital.

Mr Mataka’s funeral will be held at Vunisinu Village on Saturday. The hearse will depart the Nadi Morgue at 3pm tomorrow.