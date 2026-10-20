Resort brings cancer screening to workplace

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay brought cancer screening and preventive healthcare services to the workplace this week, with 101 associates taking part in a Pinktober initiative aimed at improving access to early detection and health checks.

Delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the programme offered cervical cancer screening, breast health screening, non-communicable disease checks, and eye, dental, dietetics and physiotherapy services.

Resort general manager Silvano Dressino said associate wellbeing was central to the resort’s operations and aligned with Marriott International’s TakeCare culture, which promotes physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and their wellbeing is fundamental to everything we do,” he said.

“By providing access to important health services and education, we are creating opportunities for our associates to prioritise their health and wellbeing.”

Healthcare professionals from the Ministry’s Family Health Unit delivered the services, with support from the Fiji Cancer Society.

The cervical cancer screening programme uses a private self-swab test to detect human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus associated with cervical cancer. The test supports early detection and prevention among women aged 30 to 59.

Western Clinical Lead for the Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme Dr Elena Mataiciwa Ratumaitavuki said workplace screening could help overcome barriers to healthcare and encourage women to seek early intervention.

“Preventative healthcare remains a critical pillar in improving the wellbeing of women and communities across Fiji,” Dr Ratumaitavuki said.

“By bringing health services directly to the workplace, organisations can play a meaningful role in increasing awareness, encouraging early intervention, and improving access to care.”

She commended the resort for prioritising associate wellbeing and supporting a healthier workforce.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay is among the first employers in the Nadroga corridor to facilitate workplace HPV screening, supporting national efforts to raise awareness and improve access to cervical cancer screening.