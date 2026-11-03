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Health

Korea grants US$10m for Fiji’s first drug and alcohol recovery centre

New facility will fill a longstanding gap in rehabilitation services for people affected by alcohol and substance use.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 16:00

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KOICA

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Dr Aalisha Sahu Khan and KOICA country director Han Kyul Sam Cho during the Record of Discussions for Fiji’s 1st National Alcohol & Drug Recovery Centre at Ministry of Health & Medical Services headquarters on November 3, 2026.

Fiji’s first National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centre will be established in Tamavua with a US$10 million grant from the government of the Republic of Korea over six years.

Speaking at the signing of the Record of Discussions for Fiji’s first National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centre in Suva today, permanent secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr Aalisha Sahu Khan said the project marked a historic milestone in Fiji’s efforts to address alcohol and substance use.

“This is a truly historic milestone for Fiji,” she said.

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The centre will be established through an agreement with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), following the signing of a Record of Discussions between KOICA and the Ministry of Health.

Dr Sahu Khan said the facility would address a longstanding gap in the country’s healthcare system, particularly the lack of dedicated rehabilitation services for people affected by alcohol and substance use.

“While St Giles Hospital continues to provide essential services, it does not have the space, specialised resources or infrastructure required to operate a comprehensive rehabilitation programme,” she said.

The new centre is expected to provide modern facilities, essential medical equipment and specialised training for healthcare workers.

Dr Sahu Khan said the services would be accessible to people across urban centres, rural communities and maritime areas.

Following Cabinet approval, the Government is implementing the project in stages, with work underway across ministries to determine long-term funding, staffing and infrastructure requirements.

Medical and public health teams will also establish working groups to develop practical guidelines and community networks to support the centre’s operations.

Dr Sahu Khan acknowledged KOICA country director Han Kyul Sam Cho and the Korean Government for their support.

“This is not simply about constructing a facility. It is about creating a place where people can rebuild their lives and receive a second chance,” she said.

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