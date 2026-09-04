For 30-year-old Ledua Sotia Kolinisau, the decision to push through the gruelling demands of Royal Air Force (RAF) training ultimately came down to one thing, her children.

Ms Kolinisau, who hails from Namuka-i-Lau, Kabara, Lau, said her journey had been filled with hurdles and challenges.

On Wednesday, she became one of two Fijians to pass out from RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England, marking the culmination of a journey that began long before she put on the Royal Air Force uniform.









A military upbringing

Military life was familiar to Ms Kolinisau from a young age.

Her father served as an army officer in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), while several of her uncles also served in the military.

Despite growing up surrounded by military discipline, she initially had no intention of following the same path.

“I didn’t see myself joining the military because one had to be bound by strict rules and discipline,” she said.

However, her father remained her biggest inspiration.

His service in the RFMF showed her the value of discipline, commitment and perseverance, qualities she would later rely on during one of the most demanding periods of her life.





Ledua Sotia Kolinisau with her certificate after her passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026. Photo: Supplied





Choosing a different path

Rather than entering the military, Ms Kolinisau initially pursued her passion for computers and information technology.

Her interest in the field began at a young age, when she started taking computer studies through Fiji National University while she was still in primary school.

“I started taking computers at FNU while still in primary school,” she said.

Ms Kolinisau said computers and IT were among the few things she was passionate about, and she graduated with a Diploma in IT at just 16.

"I was the youngest that graduated with a Diploma in IT and one of the who received distinction for it", she said.





A new chapter in England

Her life took another turn in 2018 when she moved to England.

The move opened a new chapter for Ms Kolinisau, eventually leading her to consider a career in the British Armed Forces.

When she applied to both the Royal Air Force and the British Army, she was working part-time and was unsure whether she would even make it through the demanding training.

“I had applied to both and was doing part-time at the time because I doubted I would be able to get through,” she said.





Ten weeks of testing her limits

The 10-week basic training at RAF Halton tested far more than her physical strength.

Ms Kolinisau described the training as gruelling and exhausting, with each week bringing a new challenge that tested recruits physically and mentally.

Ledua Sotia Kolinisau (Left) with her fellow colleagues the Campion 790 batch after their passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026. Photo: Supplied





“Every week became harder than the next and I recall telling myself every Friday, ‘I survived this week’,” she said.

Among the most difficult experiences was the “Blue Area”, an outdoor exercise that required recruits to spend five days outside without access to showers, while facing daily inspections.

“This was one of the trainings I would never forget as I was so mentally exhausted and I don’t know how I did it,” she said.





When life tested her

Her military training came at a time when she was also dealing with significant personal challenges.

A breakdown in her marriage had taken a toll on her mental wellbeing, adding another layer of difficulty to an already demanding period.

Rather than allowing those circumstances to stop her, Ms Kolinisau chose to continue.





Ledua Sotia Kolinisau with her children after her passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026. Photo: Supplied





“I went through a rough patch with my marriage, but I chose to keep going for my children, training and my personal goals,” she said.

Her children became one of the strongest reasons she refused to give up.





Her greatest wish

While her children provided her with the motivation to keep going, Ms Kolinisau said her parents played an important role in shaping the person she had become.

Years later, she found herself standing on a military parade ground in England, having successfully completed RAF basic training.

One of her greatest wishes had been for her parents to witness the moment in person.

“I wanted my parents to come and see me during my graduation, but I couldn’t make that happen due to certain circumstances,” she said.





Looking beyond the uniform

Ms Kolinisau will now begin her career in the RAF as an HR/People specialist.

Ledua Sotia Kolinisau (middle) with her fellow colleagues after their passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026. Photo: Supplied





As a Commonwealth citizen, she said there are restrictions on the roles she can initially pursue, but she does not see those limitations as the end of her ambitions.

After completing three years of service, she hopes to re-trade into an area closer to her original passion cybersecurity and information technology.

“From cybersecurity I hope to continue my studies and also be an officer,” she said.





‘Be bold’

Having overcome uncertainty, personal challenges and the demands of military training, Ms Kolinisau’s message to others is simple: do not allow fear to decide your future.

“Never be afraid to try something new and when you do just be bold and do it,” she said.

She believes people can sometimes become afraid to step outside their comfort zones or follow the paths chosen by others, which can ultimately prevent them from achieving their own goals.