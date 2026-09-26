Police divers recover bodies of two missing teenage girls

Two teenage girls who were reported missing after going diving for freshwater mussels have been found dead in a river at Deepwater Settlement in Korovou.

Police confirmed that divers from the Police Mobile Force recovered the bodies of the girls, aged 18 and 15, today.

The pair had been reported missing after they failed to return home from a mussel-diving trip yesterday.

A search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of both bodies from the river.

Police said post-mortem examinations would be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Investigations are continuing.