Poor sleep caused by stress, anxiety and an overactive mind can disrupt the body’s entire system and become a serious health concern, a cardiologist has warned.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Omar Niazi during the Heart Wellness Symposium at the Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi last night said high levels of stress and cortisol were increasingly affecting people’s sleep patterns, with some waking regularly between 2 am and 3 am.

“Anxiety, stress, panic, high cortisol – because of this stress, these effects on our sleep patterns,” he said.

Dr Niazi said once sleep was disturbed, important processes in the body and brain were also affected.

He explained that during sleep, the brain processes information, supports memory and secretes melatonin, while cerebrospinal fluid helps remove waste products from the brain.

“So, once sleep is disturbed, the whole pattern, whole life mechanism is disturbed,” he said.

Dr Niazi also linked poor sleep with stress and negative thinking, saying managing anxiety and panic was closely related to a person’s mindset.

He said sleep position could also play a role, with the left lateral position generally considered anatomically favourable because of the position of the stomach and its potential effect on acid reflux.

However, he stressed that the ideal sleeping position could differ depending on a person’s age, body weight, and health conditions. He recommended avoiding food for at least three hours before going to bed.

Dr Niazi also said light exposure could affect sleep, particularly during the different stages of sleep.

Dr Luisa Taoi raised the issue of research examining the relationship between sleeping patterns, sleeping positions, light exposure, and lifespan, questioning claims that complete darkness and certain sleeping positions could influence long-term health.

The doctors stressed the importance of healthy sleep as part of overall physical and mental well-being.