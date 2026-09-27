Politics

Qereqeretabua unlikely to seek another term: Prasad

Mr Prasad said he hoped all three would contest the next election and remain with the NFP, but acknowledged the decisions were ultimately theirs.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 07:00

National Federation Party member of parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua.

National Federation Party member of parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Photo: National Federation Party

Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua is unlikely to contest the coming general election hinting she wants to leave politics.

This was according to National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad, who said the party would respect Ms Qereqeretabua’s decision, while two other senior NFP figures in Pio Tikoduadua and Sashi Kiran were still considering whether they would contest.

“Qereqeretabua has said that she is unlikely to contest the election. She wants to quit politics, and the party will respect that,” he said.

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He said Mr Tikoduadua had not made up his mind, while Ms Kiran was rethinking her future in politics.

Mr Prasad described all three as “very competent, valued Members of Parliament” whose work had been appreciated by the public.

“They have been excellent Members of Parliament, ministers, assistant minister, deputy speaker, and people have appreciated the work that they have done in Parliament and in the party. But as it happens to everyone, you move on.”

Mr Prasad said he hoped all three would contest the next election and remain with the NFP, but acknowledged the decisions were ultimately theirs.

Mr Prasad defended the NFP’s record in the Coalition Government, saying the party had helped stabilise the country’s finances and reduce the deficit during his three budgets as Finance Minister.

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