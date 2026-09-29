Temporary taxi fare adjustment to remain until March 2027

The current temporary taxi fare adjustment will remain in place until March 31, 2027, following a six-month extension approved by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC).

The adjustment was due to expire on September 30, 2026, but FCCC decided to extend it after reviewing submissions from zonal taxi associations and individual operators across the country.

As part of the review, FCCC assessed submissions and verified cost information provided by taxi associations and individual operators.

Some taxi operators requested an increase above the current temporary charge.

However, FCCC said its assessment did not support increasing the temporary adjustment at this stage.

In reaching its decision, the Commission considered decreases in fuel prices in July and August, forecasts indicating fuel costs could rise in the coming months and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

FCCC also considered the impact higher transportation costs would have on Fijian households.

The Commission said maintaining the current adjustment appropriately balanced affordability for consumers with the sustainability of taxi services.





No meter recalibration

The extension means taxi operators will not be required to recalibrate their meters to the previous drop charge at this stage.

FCCC said the extension was intended to support the continued viability and sustainability of taxi services while balancing the interests of operators and consumers.

The Commission will continue monitoring global fuel prices and industry conditions during the extension period and take regulatory action where necessary.

Should international fuel prices stabilise or decline, FCCC said it would reassess any temporary measures as appropriate.

Consumers have been advised to report unfair trading practices, including overcharging, to FCCC on 8921991 or by email at helpdesk@fccc.gov.fj.