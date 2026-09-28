Courtroom tension as accused defies judge

An intense proceeding unfolded at the High Court in Suva this morning after rape accused Sefanaia Turagadamudamu defied court orders and repeatedly interrupted the judge.

Turagadamudamu, who is charged with allegedly raping another remandee on December 5 last year, appeared before Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu.

The tense exchange began when Justice Bulamainaivalu attempted to give Turagadamudamu directions to file his voir dire grounds and bail application.

However, Turagadamudamu refused to listen and began making a scene in court.

“Do you know who I am?” Turagadamudamu told the court.

“You can’t tell me that.”

Justice Bulamainaivalu repeatedly instructed Turagadamudamu to sit down and listen to the court’s directions.

The matter was eventually adjourned.

Turagadamudamu will appear again on October 23.