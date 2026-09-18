The Fiji Zone Taxi Association is questioning the approval and operation of an app that allows private vehicle owners to provide passenger transport services in competition with licensed taxis.

Association national treasurer Ravinesh Kumar raised the concerns during a meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on Thursday.

Mr Kumar said the app operated in a similar way to Uber and was currently providing services in Nadi, Nasinu and Suva.

He said private vehicle owners could register through the platform and accept passenger jobs, raising questions about the regulatory requirements applying to those vehicles and drivers.

“If a private car registers with them, they will pick a job from anywhere. Customers will order online and they will pick the passenger. Where will this taxi industry go?” he asked.

Mr Kumar questioned whether the Government or the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had approved the service and said the taxi industry should have been consulted before such a platform was allowed to operate.

“Our question is, who approves this? The Government or LTA?” he said.

He said licensed taxi operators were already facing increasing operating costs, including fuel, vehicle loans, insurance and tyres, and questioned the impact of allowing private vehicles to compete for passengers through an app.

“This should have come to us first… and that is our fight against that too,” Mr Kumar said.

He urged taxi operators to look into the app and said the association would continue raising the issue with relevant authorities.