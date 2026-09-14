Free Nadi screening to showcase four Fijian short films

Film lovers in the West will have the chance to watch four locally produced Fijian short films when a free community screening is held at VOU Hub in Nadi tomorrow evening.

The event, running from 6.30pm to 8pm, will mark the first time the four films have been screened in Fiji's Western Division.

The programme features the award-winning Nothing is Impossible: The Primanavia Story and The Sandbank, alongside two newer productions, Vakadua and An Unofficial Colonial History of the Feejee Islands AKA VITI.

All four films were written and directed by Caleb Young in collaboration with creative partners Brosnan Erbsleben and Lanza Coffin of VideoFactory. Coffin is Fiji's first Emmy-nominated camera operator.

Organisers say the screening aims to celebrate local storytelling and support the growth of Fiji's emerging film industry.

Following the screenings, audience members will be able to take part in a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers, offering insights into the creative process and the challenges of producing films locally.

The event is open to all ages and entry is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

VOU Hub, a cultural and creative space in Nadi, is hosting the event as part of its support for Fijian performing arts and local creative talent.

The venue is located on the road towards Denarau, with directional signage guiding visitors to the site.





WHAT'S ON

Event: Fijian Short Film Screening & Filmmaker Q&A

Date: September 15, 2026

Time: 6.30pm-8pm

Venue: VOU Hub, Nadi

Entry: Free

Ages: All ages welcome