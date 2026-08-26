What's On

Natadola to host youth Ocean Surf Fest on Fiji Day

30 young people to take part in ocean education and plastic art workshops

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 11:30

Updated 27 August 2026 | 13:01 FJT

Hanua participants and community members come together

Hanua participants and community members come together.

Photo: Supplied    

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, supported by Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva, has committed FJ$12,000 as a founding partner of Hanua.

The locally founded initiative uses surfing, ocean education and cultural storytelling to reconnect young people with Fiji’s communities and marine environment.

The investment will support Hanua’s programmes, including youth surfing, ocean education, cultural preservation and community engagement activities.

Related stories

The partnership’s first major initiative will be the Hanua Ocean Surf Fest at Natadola on October 10, as part of Fiji Day celebrations.

The community-led event is expected to bring together about 80 invited participants and guests, with 30 young people taking part in ocean education and plastic art workshops during the day.

Activities will include youth surf experiences, ocean education sessions, cultural performances, Pacific storytelling and an evening surf and ocean film programme.

Hanua aims to use surfing, storytelling and environmental stewardship to strengthen connections between Pacific communities, particularly young people, and their cultural identity and environment.

“Natadola is one of Fiji’s most special coastal destinations and one of the best beaches on Viti Levu, making InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa a natural home for a programme centred on surfing, young people and the ocean,” said Lachlan Walker, Regional General Manager, Fiji and Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“With such an incredible environment on our doorstep comes a responsibility to help care for it and support the communities connected to it. Hanua creates a meaningful way for young people to experience the ocean, learn from it and understand their role in protecting it for the future.”

Mr Walker said the partnership aligned with IHG’s commitment to supporting local communities.

“This partnership also reflects IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan and our commitment to making a positive difference in the communities where we operate. Hosting the inaugural Ocean Surf Fest at Natadola on Fiji Day brings those priorities together in a way that feels genuinely local.”

Hanua founder and executive director Hannah Bennett said the support would help expand programmes aimed at empowering young people through the ocean.

“Hanua was created from the belief that surfing can be much more than a sport. It can build confidence, strengthen connection and give young people a meaningful way to engage with the ocean, culture and community.”

“Having InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa join us as a founding partner gives us an important platform to grow that work.”

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Source: https://fijipocketguide.com/
Nation

Auditor-General could not verify $90 COVID payments

Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash.
Nation

Audit flags missing approval for $18.5m digital payment balance

Family survives, Nagigi, Labasa, house fire
Nation

Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Tafzeel Accounting director Tafzeel Ali and Ba FA president Praneel Dayal (right).
Football

Ba receives B.O.G boost

Raluve U18
Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.
Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu during the launch of the Empowering Students with HIV and Drug Use Information Reflective Workshop and Baseline Survey Report on August 25, 2026.
Health

Government reviews school HIV policy as Central Division cases rise

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad (centre) with Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji president Vinesh Prakash and community members after opening the third Annual Convention of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji at Muanidevo Sanatan Primary School in Dreketi on August 24, 2026. Photo: NFP
Culture

Elders honoured for preserving Sanatan culture and traditions