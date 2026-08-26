Natadola to host youth Ocean Surf Fest on Fiji Day

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, supported by Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva, has committed FJ$12,000 as a founding partner of Hanua.

The locally founded initiative uses surfing, ocean education and cultural storytelling to reconnect young people with Fiji’s communities and marine environment.

The investment will support Hanua’s programmes, including youth surfing, ocean education, cultural preservation and community engagement activities.

The partnership’s first major initiative will be the Hanua Ocean Surf Fest at Natadola on October 10, as part of Fiji Day celebrations.

The community-led event is expected to bring together about 80 invited participants and guests, with 30 young people taking part in ocean education and plastic art workshops during the day.

Activities will include youth surf experiences, ocean education sessions, cultural performances, Pacific storytelling and an evening surf and ocean film programme.

Hanua aims to use surfing, storytelling and environmental stewardship to strengthen connections between Pacific communities, particularly young people, and their cultural identity and environment.

“Natadola is one of Fiji’s most special coastal destinations and one of the best beaches on Viti Levu, making InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa a natural home for a programme centred on surfing, young people and the ocean,” said Lachlan Walker, Regional General Manager, Fiji and Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“With such an incredible environment on our doorstep comes a responsibility to help care for it and support the communities connected to it. Hanua creates a meaningful way for young people to experience the ocean, learn from it and understand their role in protecting it for the future.”

Mr Walker said the partnership aligned with IHG’s commitment to supporting local communities.

“This partnership also reflects IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan and our commitment to making a positive difference in the communities where we operate. Hosting the inaugural Ocean Surf Fest at Natadola on Fiji Day brings those priorities together in a way that feels genuinely local.”

Hanua founder and executive director Hannah Bennett said the support would help expand programmes aimed at empowering young people through the ocean.

“Hanua was created from the belief that surfing can be much more than a sport. It can build confidence, strengthen connection and give young people a meaningful way to engage with the ocean, culture and community.”

“Having InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa join us as a founding partner gives us an important platform to grow that work.”