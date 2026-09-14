Business

Drive-through pharmacy opens in Nasinu

New facility aims to make medication more accessible to elderly and physically disabled customers.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 14:00

Raj Pharmacy

Raj Pharmacy officially opened at Ratu Dovi Road in Nasinu on September 14, 2026.

Nasinu residents now have access to a drive-through pharmacy, with Raj’s Pharmacy officially opening today at Ratu Dovi Road in Nasinu to provide easier and more convenient access to medication.

Owner Raj Kumar said the idea for the drive-through pharmacy came after he noticed that elderly and physically disabled customers often struggled to enter the pharmacy.

Mr Kumar, who has been in the pharmacy profession for 15 years, established his own pharmacy in 2020 and said the new facility was developed to provide more reliable services to the people of Nasinu.

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The new premises were made possible through the purchase of land and support from the Nasinu Town Council, staff and members of the public.


Inside Raj Pharmacy


Mr Kumar said the estimated cost of the land and construction was about $800,000.

Nasinu Town Council acting chief executive officer Felix Magnus described the opening as a major development for Nasinu, particularly given its large population and growing need for healthcare services.

Mr Magnus said the drive-through facility would benefit residents by providing easier access to medication, particularly for elderly and physically disabled people.


Raj Pharmacy

Raj Pharmacy owner Raj Kumar(light blue shirt) and Nasinu Town Council Administrator Felix Magnus (with garland) with the staffs during the opening of the pharmacy at Ratu Dovi Rd, Nasinu.


He said about 10 staff members were employed at the pharmacy, supporting 10 families while contributing to the local economy.

Mr Magnus also commended Mr Kumar for growing his business from renting a property across the road to establishing the new facility, with the total cost of the building estimated at about $1.7 million.

Mr Kumar said the pharmacy offers competitive prices and better services and is part of the Fiji Care pharmacy list and the free medication programme.

He said he looked forward to serving the people of Nasinu with improved and accessible pharmacy services.


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