Business

Austrian businesses eye Fiji opportunities

Nadi Chamber members encouraged to build partnerships with Austrian companies

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 08:00

Austrian Consulate General Commercial Section representative Ulrike Straka (yellow top) with NCCI president Lawrence Kumar and the delegates. Photo: Waisea Nasokia.

Austrian Consulate General Commercial Section representative Ulrike Straka (yellow top) with NCCI president Lawrence Kumar and the delegates.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) have been urged to be proactive in exploring trade opportunities with Austrian businesses.

The call was made during a networking lunch with an Austrian business delegation visiting Nadi as part of the Discover Pacific Markets 2026 business mission at Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi yesterday.

The Austrian companies are seeking to develop business relationships and explore opportunities for cooperation, with a focus on infrastructure, renewable energy, digital solutions, telecommunications, critical communications, emergency services and advanced manufacturing.

Related stories

Austrian Consulate General Commercial Section representative Ulrike Straka said there were several areas of common interest between Austria and Fiji, including tourism and renewable energy.

“Austria-Fiji, you might wonder what the connection is and how our countries have been cooperating so far,” she said.

She said tourism was an important sector for both countries, noting that tourism contributed between four and six per cent of Austria’s gross domestic product.

“Austria has a lot of water, and hydropower is the medium of choice for the production of energy, and especially in times like these where fuel delivery, fuel supply becomes an issue even more so, we want to look at these alternative forms of energy,” she said.

Ms Straka said Fiji exported fish, FIJI Water, cosmetics and spices to Austria, while Austria supplied Fiji with equipment, medical supplies, medical technology, technical instruments and pharmaceuticals.

“Other industrial equipment, vehicles – Austria has lots to offer. So, we are ready to make contacts with the companies that can support you.”

NCCI president Lawrence Kumar said the event allowed members to meet Austrian companies directly and discuss potential areas of cooperation.

“The event provided an opportunity for our members to meet the Austrian companies directly, exchange views on business opportunities and explore potential areas for cooperation and partnership,” Kumar said.

He also encouraged Fijian businesses looking at Europe as an export market to consider partnering with Austrian companies.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka
Pacific

Government pledges better services for Fijians overseas

Rubbish lies strewn outside the Suva Municipal Market, raising concerns about cleanliness and waste management in the area.
Nation

Litterers face $200 fine as Govt demands behaviour change

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael in Parliament on February 23, 2026.
Environment

Govt unable to locate climate plan consultation records

Far Right Incoming Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.
Rugby League

Potter confident in Bati leadership group

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

New changes to benefit youth players

Wame Naivalu, Khelvin Realtors operations manager, Vyas Deo Sharma, CEO Neeha Sharma, Vinha Sharma (baby), Khelvin Sharma, director, Shalendra Prasad, president Lautoka FA and Vipul Sharma, director on August 27, 2026.
Football

Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

The Nadi Central facility will cater for first-time gym users and experienced fitness enthusiasts, allowing members to train at their own pace and work towards their individual fitness goals.
Health

True Fitness gym expands to Nadi in November

Participants during the Fiji National University, 2026 National Conference on Information Technology at the Shangri-La hotel on August 28, 2026.
Technology

FNU brings Pacific perspective to global AI education

Illisapeci Takalaiyale started making jewellery in 2018. Eight years later, the mother of three has expanded her business journey into a new salon.
Personal Finance

From beads to beauty: Mother turns passion into business