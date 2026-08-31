Austrian businesses eye Fiji opportunities

Members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) have been urged to be proactive in exploring trade opportunities with Austrian businesses.

The call was made during a networking lunch with an Austrian business delegation visiting Nadi as part of the Discover Pacific Markets 2026 business mission at Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi yesterday.

The Austrian companies are seeking to develop business relationships and explore opportunities for cooperation, with a focus on infrastructure, renewable energy, digital solutions, telecommunications, critical communications, emergency services and advanced manufacturing.

Austrian Consulate General Commercial Section representative Ulrike Straka said there were several areas of common interest between Austria and Fiji, including tourism and renewable energy.

“Austria-Fiji, you might wonder what the connection is and how our countries have been cooperating so far,” she said.

She said tourism was an important sector for both countries, noting that tourism contributed between four and six per cent of Austria’s gross domestic product.

“Austria has a lot of water, and hydropower is the medium of choice for the production of energy, and especially in times like these where fuel delivery, fuel supply becomes an issue even more so, we want to look at these alternative forms of energy,” she said.

Ms Straka said Fiji exported fish, FIJI Water, cosmetics and spices to Austria, while Austria supplied Fiji with equipment, medical supplies, medical technology, technical instruments and pharmaceuticals.

“Other industrial equipment, vehicles – Austria has lots to offer. So, we are ready to make contacts with the companies that can support you.”

NCCI president Lawrence Kumar said the event allowed members to meet Austrian companies directly and discuss potential areas of cooperation.

“The event provided an opportunity for our members to meet the Austrian companies directly, exchange views on business opportunities and explore potential areas for cooperation and partnership,” Kumar said.

He also encouraged Fijian businesses looking at Europe as an export market to consider partnering with Austrian companies.