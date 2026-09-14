Tanoa celebrates team spirit
Among the participants was 38-year-old Eparama Diva of Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel, the lone male competitor in the female-dominated bed-making competition.
Monday 14 September 2026 | 12:30
Updated 14 September 2026 | 14:24 FJT
Tanoa Group of Hotels area general manager Narend Kumar (nearest to camera far right) watches competitors compete in the bed-making competition.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Tanoa Group of Hotels Area General Manager Narend Kumar says the YP Reddy Hospitality Championship is more than a competition, with the event celebrating teamwork, friendship and the organisation's values.
Mr Kumar made the comments at the championship at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi last Friday.
"Today is much more than competition; it is an opportunity for us to come together as one team, strengthen our friendship, celebrate achievements and recognise the values that have made our organisation successful for generations," Mr Kumar said.
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He said Tanoa Hotels was built on hard work, integrity, respect, teamwork and a genuine commitment to its people.
"We believed that our greatest asset was not our buildings, equipment or facilities, but our people," he said.
Mr Kumar said the championship reflected those values, with the real measure of success being teamwork, shared memories, and the support shown among participants.
"Every game played, every challenge accepted, and every teammate encouraged demonstrates the spirit of Mr Reddy's inspiration throughout his lifetime," he said.
Among the participants was 38-year-old Eparama Diva of Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel, the lone male competitor in the female-dominated bed-making competition.
Making his debut, Mr Diva said the event was a reminder of the importance of unity and excellence.
"This event is a reminder that we celebrate together, support one another, and strive for excellence. There is no limit to what we can achieve," he said.
He said the championship celebrated talent as well as unity, respect, perseverance, and hospitality.
Other competitions included towel folding, barista, cocktail mixing, and chefs' competitions.