Tanoa celebrates team spirit

Tanoa Group of Hotels Area General Manager Narend Kumar says the YP Reddy Hospitality Championship is more than a competition, with the event celebrating teamwork, friendship and the organisation's values.

Mr Kumar made the comments at the championship at Tanoa Interna­tional Hotel in Nadi last Friday.

"Today is much more than com­petition; it is an opportunity for us to come together as one team, strengthen our friendship, celebrate achievements and recognise the val­ues that have made our organisa­tion successful for generations," Mr Kumar said.

He said Tanoa Hotels was built on hard work, integrity, respect, team­work and a genuine commitment to its people.

"We believed that our greatest as­set was not our buildings, equip­ment or facilities, but our people," he said.

Mr Kumar said the championship reflected those values, with the real measure of success being team­work, shared memories, and the support shown among participants.

"Every game played, every chal­lenge accepted, and every teammate encouraged demonstrates the spirit of Mr Reddy's inspiration through­out his lifetime," he said.

Among the participants was 38-year-old Eparama Diva of Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel, the lone male com­petitor in the female-dominated bed-making competition.

Making his debut, Mr Diva said the event was a reminder of the impor­tance of unity and excellence.

"This event is a reminder that we celebrate together, support one another, and strive for excellence. There is no limit to what we can achieve," he said.

He said the championship cel­ebrated talent as well as unity, re­spect, perseverance, and hospitality.

Other competitions included towel folding, barista, cocktail mixing, and chefs' competitions.