Business

Kinoya 'pari' operators move into formal taxi system

Government allocates about 30 permits to Vunikoro Co-Operative Taxi & Tours

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 16:00

Updated 10 September 2026 | 17:23 FJT

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Service and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau with the Turaga ni Mataqali of Nawavatu Clan and the members of the Kinoya Village on September 9,2026.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Service and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau with the Turaga ni Mataqali of Nawavatu Clan and the members of the Kinoya Village, Nasinu, on September 9, 2026.

Photo: Lavenia Waqanivanua

A new rural taxi base in Kinoya is set to bring informal “pari or pirate” operators into the formal transport system, with drivers now able to apply for individual taxi permits through the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Service and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau said Government had allocated taxi permits to the new base as part of efforts to increase iTaukei participation in business and the economy.

Following the approval and certification of Vunikoro Co-Operative Taxi & Tours, LTA will provide operators with information on completing the required forms to apply for their taxi permits.

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Ro Filipe said about 30 permits had been allocated to the base, which he described as a good starting point for the cooperative and its members.

The base will operate as a cooperative, with most of its drivers from Kinoya Village and surrounding areas, including Rewa and Naitasiri, with the support of Kalabu landowners.

Chairman of the cooperative, retired officer Malakai Naceva, said the idea developed after a few retired residents bought private vehicles in 2025 and began operating informal “pari” services.

He said the drivers later decided to formalise their operations after Government introduced the rural-based taxi system.

Mr Naceva said the taxi permits would provide a direct source of income for families and contribute to the wider community.

He said the cooperative was also looking at establishing a car wash, mechanical garage and acquiring a minibus to transport workers and schoolchildren.

The group also plans to explore Light Hire permits to provide transport services for workers from nearby companies.

Mr Naceva said establishing the base had not been without challenges, with delays requiring members to hold repeated meetings to maintain momentum.

Despite the challenges, he said the members were proud to establish what he described as the first taxi base in the area.

Ro Filipe said Government would continue working with the Ministry of Cooperatives and Trade to establish transport cooperatives across the country.


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