New Labasa ice plant to help reduce fish losses

The new Labasa Fisheries Ice Plant is expected to be commissioned within two weeks, providing improved fish preservation and cold storage for fishermen in the Northern Division.

Ministry of Fisheries Principal Fisheries Officer North Tekata Toaisi said the facility would be commissioned by Fisheries and Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu and representative from the Japanese government.

He said the new facility would replace the previous ice plant, which was more than 20 years old.

“The previous facility, which was more than 20 years old, would be replaced to ensure a stronger and safer foundation,” Mr Toaisi said.

He said the old building was located close to the river and had suffered damage over the years because of flooding.

The new facility includes three permanent ice machines at the Labasa Fisheries Jetty and is expected to improve fish preservation and cold storage for fishermen in the Northern Division.

The project aims to reduce post-harvest fish losses and help fishermen retain more value from their catch.

Construction of the foundation for the ice machines began on July 14.

The project is being carried out with support from Japan and included a site visit by representatives from the Japanese Embassy and project partners.

The delegation included Japan International Cooperation System project manager Shitara-san, Senior Technical Officer Tomasi Peckham and Fisheries Headquarters Procurement Manager Freddy Ledua.

The Ministry of Fisheries said the upgrade would strengthen the fisheries supply chain and support the livelihoods of Northern fishers.

The commissioning will mark the completion of the latest phase of the Labasa Fisheries Jetty upgrade.