Community

Community-funded health centres near completion

As part of his Northern tour this week, Dr Lalabalavu visited the Waiqele Health Centre at Waiqele and Vuo Health Centre at Vunika to inspect construction progress.

Friday 11 September 2026 | 14:00

vuo-health-centre

Vuo Supermarket Pte Limited managing director Jitendra Chand (right) with Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu in Labasa in Labasa on September 8, 2026.

Supplied

Two health centres in Labasa are expected to open by the end of this year.

This was confirmed yesterday by Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu.

As part of his Northern tour this week, Dr Lalabalavu visited the Waiqele Health Centre at Waiqele and Vuo Health Centre at Vunika to inspect construction progress.

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“I am deeply moved to see that these self-funded health centres are not only coming to life before our eyes, but they are also meeting the highest medical and structural standards,” Dr Lalabalavu said.

“Both centres are progressing well and are expected to open hopefully before Christmas.”

He thanked retired Waiqele schoolteacher Ashok Ram for making the project possible through his commitment to the community, and Vuo businessman Jitendra Chand for investing in the project to accomplish his childhood dream.

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate was also present at the Vuo Health Centre and commended the efforts of Labasa residents such as Mr Chand and Mr Ram.

“I am really happy to see our own people going the extra mile for their love of their communities,” Ratu Jone said.

“With these two health investments, many rural communities will surely benefit, such as by overcoming the challenges of travelling long distances to visit Labasa Hospital and health centres in Labasa Town.”

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