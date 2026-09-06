Mental preparation key to Hibiscus success for Matavesi

Nicole Matavesi’s preparation for the FMF Hibiscus Festival started a year ago.

For the Miss Superstore contestant, she was finally ready to be part of the biggest local pageant after months of preparing herself mentally.

All that paid off when she was crowned second runner-up (third) at this year’s festival. She also took home the Miss Photogenic 2026 title.

“When I say it took a year to prepare, I meant mentally,” Ms Matavesi said following last Saturday night’s crowning at Suva’s Albert Park.

“It’s a lot of work going up on stage every night and then waking up at the crack of dawn every day,” she said.

However, she never walked the journey alone. She paid special tribute to her chaperone and manageress, Antonia Bhagwan, whom she described as much more than someone who helped her through the competition.

“This win would not be anything without the bridge that is Ms Bhagwan,” she said.

Her mother, Daniella Matavesi, was filled with pride after watching her daughter’s journey throughout the festival.

Seeing her daughter’s hard work, sacrifices and determination through to the final night was a proud and emotional moment.

Ms Matavesi’s message to aspiring contestants is “do not let the pressure of the pageant make you forget who you are.”

“There was life before this pageant and there will be life after this pageant,” she said.

“Give yourself some grace. Once you have a support system behind you and people that believe in you, you are on the right track.

“And you are more than what this pageant is.”

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj