Nation

Two children injured after Civic House electrical fault

Suva City Council has been issued a Prohibition Notice following the incident at Civic House.

Friday 11 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 11 September 2026 | 10:18 FJT

Ministry of Labour officials, Energy Fiji limited staff and elctricians investigate the electrical explosion that injured a young boy at Civic House in Suva on September 10, 2026. Photo: Ronald Kumar.

Ministry of Employment officials, Energy Fiji Limited staff and electricians investigate the electrical explosion that injured a young boy at Civic House in Suva on September 10, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Two children were hospitalised with electrical burns after an electrical fault on the ground floor of Civic House in Suva.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations has launched a preliminary Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) investigation into the incident, which occurred at about 3.20pm on Wednesday.

The injured children, aged six and 13, remained under observation at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

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Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh said preliminary OHS findings identified thermal damage to several electrical components inside the switchboard.

However, the cause of the electrical fault has yet to be established.

Following the incident, the Ministry directed immediate safety measures, including the isolation and lockout of the affected switchboard and restricting access to authorised personnel carrying out repairs and inspections.

The Ministry has also issued a Prohibition Notice to the Suva City Council, the owner of Civic House.

The Ministry advised that the electricity supply to the affected installation should remain disconnected until a thorough inspection has been carried out.

Mr Singh said public safety must remain the priority when serious electrical risks were identified.

“The safety of workers, visitors and members of the public must always come first,” Mr Singh said.

“Where there are serious risks, those responsible for workplaces have a duty to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place and are functioning effectively.”

Investigations into the incident are continuing.




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