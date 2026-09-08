Ranitu back as Maroons head coach
Momoedonu said Ranitu's return came at a crucial time as Lautoka tries to put their Skipper Cup campaign back on track.
Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 10:00
Peniona Ranitu
The Khlevin Civil Engineering Lautoka Rugby Union (LRU) has appointed former coach Peniona Ranitu as the Lautoka Maroons' new senior men's head coach following the resignation of Kiniviliame Bavadra last Wednesday.
LRU president Inoke Momoedonu said Ranitu would lead the Maroons for the rest of the 2026 Skipper Cup competition and beyond.
Bavadra held the position for four years and brought valuable experience to the team as both a captain and coach.
Related stories
Momoedonu said Ranitu's return came at a crucial time as Lautoka tries to put their Skipper Cup campaign back on track.
He said the Maroons have the backing of the vanua, clubs, sponsors and their loyal supporters.