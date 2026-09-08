Rugby

Ranitu back as Maroons head coach

Momoedonu said Ranitu's return came at a crucial time as Lautoka tries to put their Skipper Cup cam­paign back on track.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 10:00

Peniona Ra­nitu

Peniona Ra­nitu

The Khlevin Civil Engineering Lautoka Rugby Union (LRU) has ap­pointed former coach Peniona Ra­nitu as the Lautoka Maroons' new senior men's head coach following the resignation of Kiniviliame Ba­vadra last Wednesday.

LRU president Inoke Momoedonu said Ranitu would lead the Maroons for the rest of the 2026 Skipper Cup competition and beyond.

Bavadra held the position for four years and brought valuable experi­ence to the team as both a captain and coach.

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Momoedonu said Ranitu's return came at a crucial time as Lautoka tries to put their Skipper Cup cam­paign back on track.

He said the Maroons have the backing of the vanua, clubs, spon­sors and their loyal supporters.


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