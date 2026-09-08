Sam is Babasiga Lions new coach

The Labasa Football Asso­ciation (Labasa FA) has ap­pointed Jerry Sam as their new head coach following Alvin Chand's decision to step down due to personal reasons and ongoing work commitments.

The Labasa FA confirmed Chand's departure and thanked him for his dedication, commitment and ser­vice to the Babasiga Lions.

"We respect Alvin's decision and wish him every success and happiness in his future commitments," stated Labasa FA.

"He will always be a valued part of the Labasa football family."

Chand has been a key backbone for the Babasiga Lions former victories and helping the side achieve many glories for Labasa He took over the role as Labasa head coach in March 2025, succeed­ing Ravneel Pratap.

Sam has now been tasked with leading the Babasiga Lions, with Labasa FA welcoming him to the role and wishing him success in his new responsibility.



