Fijian nationals and other travellers planning to travel to or transit through Indonesia have been warned to exercise caution following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait.

In a travel advisory issued this morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade said volcanic ash from the eruption had affected parts of western Indonesia and caused significant disruptions to air travel.

The advisory noted that flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and several other airports had been impacted, with cancellations, delays and diversions reported.

Authorities have warned that the situation remains fluid and flight schedules could change at short notice.

Travellers heading to Indonesia, particularly through Jakarta, are being urged to closely monitor developments and confirm their travel arrangements before proceeding to the airport.

The ministry advised passengers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information, follow updates and instructions issued by Indonesian authorities and airport operators, and avoid travelling to the airport unless their flight had been confirmed to operate.

Fijian nationals requiring consular assistance have been encouraged to contact the Fiji Embassy in Jakarta.

The Ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates and travel advice as necessary.