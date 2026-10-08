Courts and Law

Accused challenges DNA evidence in military armoury break-in case

Isaiah Ledua, who faces one count each of aggravated burglary and damaging property, is challenging the circumstances under which investigators collected his DNA.

Friday 09 October 2026 | 08:00

Accused Isaia Ledua outside the Suva court on June 5, 2026.

Accused Isaia Ledua outside the Suva court on June 5, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The High Court in Suva will hear a challenge over how Police obtained DNA evidence from a man accused of breaking into the military armoury at Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

Isaiah Ledua, who faces one count each of aggravated burglary and damaging property, is challenging the circumstances under which investigators collected his DNA.

The court has scheduled a two-day voir dire hearing for April next year to determine the issue before the substantive trial proceeds.

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Ledua appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere yesterday, represented by lawyer Jerry Dinati.

Mr Dinati told the court that his client had not been informed of his rights when investigators took a DNA swab.

The court heard that the challenge to the DNA evidence must be resolved before the substantive trial can proceed.

Prosecutor Simione Seruvatu was directed to provide further disclosure this week.

Both parties are expected to complete the necessary pre-trial processes ahead of the hearing.

The matter will be called again next Thursday for a pre-trial conference.

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