A 68-year-old handicraft maker from Lautoka is using her traditional craft business to support her family while promoting Fijian culture and locally made products.

Representing the Lautoka Women’s Forum at the 8th Women's Expo in Suva, Seruwaia Batule said the opportunity to showcase her handmade crafts had given her a platform to share her skills and celebrate her cultural identity.

As the sole breadwinner in her family, Ms Batule said income from her handicraft business helped her meet their daily needs despite financial challenges.

She said one of her biggest difficulties was finding enough money to buy pandanus leaves, the traditional weaving material, as well as covering transportation costs when taking her products to market.

“My biggest challenge is sometimes not having enough funds to buy Pandanus leaves and even pay for transportation to the market when needed,” she said.

Ms Batule said women had been encouraged to produce more locally made Fijian products to strengthen small businesses while preserving traditional skills and cultural practices.

She said her handicrafts reflected Fijian culture and changing ways of life, allowing traditional craftsmanship to remain relevant in modern society.

Despite the challenges, she remained grateful for opportunities that allowed women to showcase their creativity, earn an income and connect with the wider community.

“I encourage the public to join the women and come down to see the uniqueness of our culture,” she said.







