Bainimarama seeks travel permission for wife’s treatment

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has asked the High Court to temporarily lift his travel restrictions so he can accompany his wife, Mary Bainimarama, to New Zealand for urgent specialist treatment.

The applications, filed yesterday in two separate High Court cases, seek a six-week variation of his bail conditions and the suspension of Stop Departure Orders in both matters.

The applications were heard by Justice Daniel Goundar this morning. The court heard that Mrs Bainimarama, 70, has a serious spinal infection requiring treatment unavailable in Fiji.

Medical reports before the court state that she was admitted to Oceania Hospitals in Suva in September with asthma-related complications and was readmitted on September 27 with a severe infection between the L2 and L3 vertebrae.

She underwent spinal decompression surgery on October 11, but the infection has spread to surrounding muscles and tissue despite treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

Doctors said Mrs Bainimarama is bedridden, in severe pain and unable to sit, walk or turn without assistance.

She has been accepted for treatment at Allevia Hospital in Auckland and is expected to be transported by air ambulance.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Emosi Taloga told the court that the facilities and expertise required for her ongoing care were unavailable locally.

He said Bainimarama’s presence would provide practical and emotional support during her transfer, treatment and recovery.

Defence lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima said Bainimarama, 73, was his wife’s primary caregiver and support person. They argued that the request was driven by medical necessity rather than convenience.

The defence also submitted that Bainimarama had been on bail since 2023 without breaching his conditions, missing a court appearance or previously seeking permission to travel overseas.

He has undertaken to provide his travel itinerary and New Zealand address to the court and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and to return to Fiji after his wife’s treatment.

Counsel said confirmation that Mrs Bainimarama had been accepted for treatment in New Zealand was received on October 21, prompting the applications the following day.

The State opposed both applications and sought time to consider them.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakuro said prosecutors were concerned that Bainimarama might not return as planned, potentially delaying the ongoing health tender case.

A ruling on the defence’s no-case-to-answer application in that matter is scheduled for December 4.

The separate case in which Bainimarama is charged with inciting mutiny is scheduled for trial in April 2027. Justice Goundar adjourned both applications to October 27.

The parties were directed to appear at the Sigatoka Court at 11am, where the applications will be heard during the week-long Judges’ Workshop in the West.