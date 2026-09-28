Courts and Law

Singh acquitted over QVS clubhouse fire

Singh did not appear in court when Justice Dane Tuiqereqere delivered the judgment this morning.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 10:30

Alleged arsonist, Nigel Singh outside the High Court in Suva on December 23, 2025.

Nigel Singh outside the High Court in Suva on December 23, 2025.

Photo: Ronald Kumar


Nigel Yogesh Singh, who was charged in connection with a fire that destroyed the Queen Victoria School clubhouse last year, has been acquitted by the High Court in Suva.

Singh was charged with one count of arson.

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Singh did not appear in court when Justice Dane Tuiqereqere delivered the judgment this morning.

His lawyers from the Legal Aid Commission, Etonia Veibataki and Dominiko Baikau, appeared for the judgment, while Hezekiah Nofaga appeared for the State.

The court found that the State had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the fire was caused by a mosquito coil found beside Singh’s bed under the clubhouse.

However, Justice Tuiqereqere noted evidence from two prosecution witnesses that the fire was caused unintentionally.

The court also found that Singh had no motive to deliberately set the clubhouse on fire.

Singh was subsequently acquitted.

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