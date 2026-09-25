MSG Games to start in 2029

The first Melanesian Spear­head Group (MSG) Games takes place in 2029 and will be on a four-year cycle.

This was after the MSG Games Charter was endorsed during the 6th MSG Sports Ministers meeting at the Fiji Sports Council board­room in Suva.

The Technical Working Group (TWG), comprised of MSG Senior Sports Officials have finalised the draft charter since its inception 15 years ago.

The endorsement of the MSG Games Charter paves the way for the inaugural MSG Games to be held in 2029 with a four-year cycle thereafter.

Minister for Youth and Sports in Fiji and chairman of the MSG Sports Minister's Meeting, Jese Saukuru urged members to: "Fo­cus on finalising the MSG Sports Charter and expanding our sports beyond just football.

"Let us work together to promote inclusivity, diversity and excel­lence in sports across our region". Saukuru's comments captured the vision of MSG leaders to include other sporting disciplines in the MSG sporting development pro­gramme.

This is an important pathway for youth and sports development in Melanesia.

MSG director general, Dr Anna N aupa expressed her sincere appre­ciation to the TWG for their com­mitment and technical expertise in scrutinising the draft MSG Games Charter.

Dr Naupa highlighted the signifi­cance of the MSG Games Charter to sports development in Melanesia and stated: "Sport has long been recognised as a powerful vehicle for promoting unity, healthy lifestyles, youth engagement, social inclu­sion, and economic development.

"Beyond competition, sport brings our communities together, fosters mutual understanding, and rein­forces the shared values that define the Melanesian family."

The endorsement of the MSG Games Charter on September 16 coincided with the 51st Independence Anniversary of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

This alignment is particularly fit­ting, given Papua New Guinea's significant contribution to the drafting of the Charter through its active membership and valuable input within the TWG through the PNG Sports Foundation, represent­ed by CEO Micah James.

The MSG Games Charter includes 18 sporting disciplines already played across Melanesia, provid­ing a broader platform for regional sporting cooperation.