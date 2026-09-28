Falling dam levels trigger emergency water response in West

Falling water levels at Vaturu Dam and other dams in the Western Division have prompted authorities to activate the divisional Emergency Operations Centre as rural, highland and maritime communities face growing water shortages.

Divisional Planning Officer West Eilimi Rokoduru said communities were already feeling the effects of the prolonged dry spell, with government agencies coordinating water deliveries to affected areas.

“The impact of El Niño is now seen in the community,” Mr Rokoduru said.

Water is being delivered to communities including Vatulevu, Mamanuca and Yasawa, but logistical challenges and long distances are limiting the number of deliveries that can be made each day.





Dam levels continue to fall

Mr Rokoduru said water levels at Vaturu and other Western dams were being closely monitored as the dry spell continued.

He warned that communities would feel the effects more severely if water was not conserved.

“If we don’t use water wisely or conserve water properly, we will feel the impact of this.”

Requests have been made to the Water Authority to increase the number of water trucks available for mainland communities.

Mr Rokoduru said water deliveries could support affected communities for up to three months if strict conservation measures were followed.





Schools, hospitals prioritised

Maintaining water supplies to schools and medical facilities remains a priority, particularly with external examinations approaching.

The Ministry of Health is also monitoring conditions and preparing for possible changes to operations if the situation worsens, while essential services will continue.

Although some areas of the Yasawa Group have received rain, Mr Rokoduru said it was not enough to meet long-term demand.





Communities urged to conserve water

Government agencies will continue awareness programmes and community visits to promote water conservation.

Communities are being urged to report water shortages through the Water Authority’s toll-free line or through provincial and divisional offices.

Mr Rokoduru also urged farmers and households to conserve water, noting the high cost and logistical challenges of delivering water by truck.

He advised communities to use delivered water mainly for drinking and essential needs, and to seek alternative sources for washing and sanitation where possible.

Government agencies remain on preparedness alert and will update response plans as the dry spell continues.