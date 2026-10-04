Five charged over drugs, ammunition find in Nadi

Five men will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today following separate raids that uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and ammunition.

Three men were arrested following a raid in Solovi, Nadi, last week.

Two have been jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine and marijuana.

The third accused has been charged with one count of Delivering Arms or Ammunition to A Person Who Is Not the Holder of a Permit or Is Not Exempted Person.

All three will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today, October 5, 2026.

In a separate case, two men have been charged following the discovery of illicit substances confirmed to be cocaine during a raid in Legalega last week.

The two have been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs each and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, drug raids continue in the Northern Division, with the seizure of more plants believed to be marijuana.

The Northern Division joint operations team uprooted more than 1,700 plants believed to be marijuana from the Nasuva farming area at the weekend.

The plants will be tested as investigations continue to establish the owner of the farm.

The Fiji Police Force appreciates the support in the sharing of information resulting in successful raids and arrests.

Please report crime, tips or any suspicious activities by calling 1681.