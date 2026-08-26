Courts and Law

Lawyers warned over unauthorised withdrawals

Magistrate says court permission required before legal representation is changed

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 06:00

Drug accused Ledua Gudru.

Drug accused Ledua Gudru.

The Suva Magistrate Court has cautioned lawyers that they could face disciplinary proceedings if they withdraw from representing clients without the court’s approval.

Magistrate Josefa Daurewa issued the caution yesterday while hearing the case of Zoe Maharaj and Ledua Gudru, who are accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, explosives, property believed to be proceeds of crime, and going equipped for theft and property offences.

During the proceedings, Gudru, who appeared on crutches, told the court he had withdrawn his legal representation with Isimeli Keteca of MIQ Law and engaged Jerry Dinati of Dinati Lawyers.

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Gudru said Mr Dinati was engaged in a trial in another court and had instructed him to seek the court’s directions.

This prompted Magistrate Daurewa to remind lawyers that the court had authority over the withdrawal and change of legal representation.

“This is an ongoing occurrence, and lawyers need to be disciplined because permission is only given by the court,” Magistrate Daurewa said.

A summons was later issued to Mr Keteca requiring an explanation.

The Magistrate also advised the State prosecution to be mindful of the substantive issues, as the hearing date had already been fixed and pre-trial matters should be dealt with before the trial begins.

The State prosecution noted this and maintained its opposition to Maharaj’s bail application, citing the absence of supporting evidence.

The matter will be reviewed on September 2. Gudru remains on bail.

Maharaj was produced in court only after the case had been adjourned.

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