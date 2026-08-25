Courts and Law

FICAC drops abuse of office case against Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar

FICAC files nolle prosequi on first day of trial; former FBC CEO and CFO still face separate case

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 11:30

Updated 26 August 2026 | 15:32 FJT

former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar

Former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left) and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

Photos: Ronald Kumar

Former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and chief financial officer Vimlesh Sagar were discharged from their abuse of office charges this morning after the case took a surprise turn on the first day of trial.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption senior lawyer Setefano Koribaba filed a nolle prosequi before Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele, bringing the case against both men to an end.

Sayed-Khaiyum was discharged from two counts of abuse of office relating to five legal cases that cost FBC $138,813.37.

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Sagar was discharged over allegations that he approved payments of $15,075.88 to R Patel Lawyers without the consent of the board of directors.

When asked about the outcome, Sayed-Khaiyum said: “Justice.”

He said more than two years of dealing with the case had taken a toll on him and his family, but they were grateful to those who had supported them.

“I have a great legal team, and I just hope this sort of nonsense doesn’t recur for anyone because ultimately it’s a waste of time and resources and money, not only for me, but for the taxpayers as well,” he said.

“This has dragged on for more than two years and the whole thing has been quite ridiculous.”

Sagar said staying true to integrity and honesty had been key for him throughout the ordeal.

“The amount of mental stress and process that we have been through cannot be depreciated in accounting terms, but it’s a process,” Sagar said.

“We’re all going to trust the process, we’re all going to be honest with our intentions, and the best part is integrity – we do it right even when nobody’s watching.”

Despite being discharged from the first case, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar still face a separate case, which is set for trial from November 16 to 20.

The second case alleges that Sayed-Khaiyum circumvented the tender process in FBC’s finance manual when obtaining a 3.0-litre Volkswagen Touareg for $207,470, allegedly resulting in a loss of $84,470.

Sagar is alleged to have approved the payments.

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