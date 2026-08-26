67% of Fiji exporters struggle for finance

Access to finance is emerging as the biggest challenge for Fijian exporters, with 67 per cent reporting difficulty securing funding despite strong confidence in their international growth prospects.

The Pacific Islands Export Survey 2026 – Fiji Spotlight, jointly published by Pacific Trade Invest Australia and Investment Fiji, found financing difficulties had risen sharply from 49 per cent in 2024.

The pressure comes despite 72 per cent of Fijian exporters expecting their export revenue to increase over the next 12 months.

Pacific Trade Invest Australia Trade Commissioner Tim Martin said the results showed Fiji’s export sector had strong foundations and significant potential for further growth.

“Fijian exporters continue to show confidence in their international prospects, with 72 per cent expecting export revenue to increase over the coming year. What is particularly encouraging is the way businesses are using trade agreements and new technologies to compete internationally,” Mr Martin said.

“But the sharp increase in exporters reporting difficulty accessing finance is a concern. Addressing that constraint will be important if businesses are to invest, expand production and take full advantage of opportunities in existing and new markets.”

The survey found Fijian exporters recorded a net export revenue growth balance of +22 over the past year, slightly above the Pacific average.

Nearly two-thirds of businesses surveyed have also been exporting for more than four years.





Fiji ahead in AI uptake

Fiji stood out regionally in its use of trade agreements and artificial intelligence.

Forty-seven per cent of exporters already use AI, compared with the Pacific average of 38 per cent. A further 38 per cent intend to adopt AI within the next year.

Among non-tourism exporters, 97 per cent are eligible under at least one free trade agreement, while 46 per cent report receiving commercial benefits — almost double the Pacific average.

The Pacific Island Countries Trade Agreement, Melanesian Spearhead Group Trade Agreement and South Pacific Regional Trade and Economic Co-operation Agreement were identified as providing the greatest reported value.

Australia and New Zealand remain Fiji’s main export markets, while the United States has emerged as the leading target for future expansion.

Investment Fiji chief executive officer Kamal Chetty said the findings highlighted both the resilience of exporters and the pressure they faced.

“The findings provide an invaluable snapshot of where Fiji’s export sector stands, and where it needs to go. We see immense resilience and opportunity, but also clear pressure points, especially around financing.,” Mr Chetty said.

"Fiji's businesses have proven they can compete on the world stage. Now they need the backing to match their ambition.

“With that knowledge, Investment Fiji will sharpen our support, strengthen our advocacy, and ensure our policies match the needs of our exporters. We will use these insights to design targeted programs, unlock new financing pathways, and connect our businesses to high-growth markets like Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.”

High operating costs were identified as the leading barrier to export growth.

Exporters ranked grants, introductions to overseas buyers and freight and logistics support as the forms of assistance most likely to help them expand internationally.

The Fiji Spotlight forms part of the wider Pacific Islands Export Survey 2026 series, which includes regional, country and sector reports covering agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.