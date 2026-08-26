QVS clubhouse fire: Defence says arson was ruled out

The defence has argued that evidence from a firefighter rules out arson in the case against Nigel Singh, who is charged with setting the Queen Victoria School clubhouse on fire last June.

Defence lawyer Etonia Veibataki told the High Court in Suva today that lighting a candle did not establish the charge of arson. Singh faces one count of arson.

He said a State witness who was a firefighter had testified that arson was ruled out.

Mr Veibataki said the mosquito coil was set close to a curtain, which later caught fire. He argued that the State could not convict his client when the firefighter had already ruled out arson.

However, State prosecutor Pio Navara told Justice Dane Tuiqereqere that the State relied on its first two witnesses, who testified that Singh was a familiar face in the vicinity and had been chased away multiple times.

Mr Navara said there was an occasion when Singh tried to light a candle under the clubhouse.

He argued that the State had satisfied the test that Singh wilfully lit a mosquito coil, which later caused the clubhouse to catch fire.

He said there was evidence that Singh left the burning clubhouse and ran towards the YMCA building to escape.

Mr Navara also told the court that Singh had admitted to setting the clubhouse on fire.

He did not appear for his closing submissions yesterday, while both parties appeared before Justice Tuiqereqere for the final stage of the case.

The High Court is expected to deliver its judgment on September 22.