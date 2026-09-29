Courts and Law

Martintar murder accused opts to represent himself

The court heard that Tavisoro is alleged to have murdered Jafar Ali, 77, at the Martintar apartment complex in Nadi last month.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 14:00

Vereti Tavisoro at the High Court in Lautoka.

Vereti Tavisoro at the High Court in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai.

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering a 77-year-old man at a Martintar apartment complex in Nadi will represent himself when he enters his plea next month.

Vereti Tavisoro appeared before High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge in Lautoka today, charged with one count of murder and one count of burglary and theft.

Tavisoro was produced from remand for the hearing.

Related stories

The court heard that Tavisoro is alleged to have murdered Jafar Ali, 77, at the Martintar apartment complex in Nadi last month.

Ali was allegedly found motionless inside his room after the matter was reported to Nadi Police Station on July 27.


Plea hearing set for October

Tavisoro has chosen to represent himself in the proceedings.

The State was represented by Joeli Naivalu.

The matter has been adjourned to October 12, 2026, when Tavisoro is expected to enter his plea.

His production order has also been extended.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

The Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) and the Psychiatric Survivors Association Fiji have called on the public to stop circulating a video showing a person in a vulnerable moment following the 2026 FIPRA Music Awards.
Nation

FIPRA, survivors association call for end to sharing of awards-night video

Committee member on Foreign Affairs and Defence Lenora Qereqeretabua
Nation

Land, funding hold up Rakiraki development projects

wnd
Opinion

Opinion: We must make truth matter again

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru with Navatu Secondary School students and staff on September 23, 2026.
Rugby

Gym equipment boosts Navatu Secondary

Flight Club Fiji team
Other Sports

Young gymnasts make Fiji proud in Australia

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title