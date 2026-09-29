Martintar murder accused opts to represent himself

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering a 77-year-old man at a Martintar apartment complex in Nadi will represent himself when he enters his plea next month.

Vereti Tavisoro appeared before High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge in Lautoka today, charged with one count of murder and one count of burglary and theft.

Tavisoro was produced from remand for the hearing.

The court heard that Tavisoro is alleged to have murdered Jafar Ali, 77, at the Martintar apartment complex in Nadi last month.

Ali was allegedly found motionless inside his room after the matter was reported to Nadi Police Station on July 27.





Plea hearing set for October

Tavisoro has chosen to represent himself in the proceedings.

The State was represented by Joeli Naivalu.

The matter has been adjourned to October 12, 2026, when Tavisoro is expected to enter his plea.

His production order has also been extended.