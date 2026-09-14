Courts and Law

ODPP moves to discontinue late ex-officer's corruption case

Former counter-narcotics officer faced abuse of office and corrupt benefits charges.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 13:00

Accused person, Varinava Sabua (brown sweater) and his lawyer, Amani Bale (standing) outside the Suva Magistrates Court on December 23, 2025.

The late Varinava Sabua (brown sweater) and his lawyer, Amani Bale (standing) outside the Suva Magistrate Court on December 23, 2025.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

The Office of Public Prosecutions is in the process of obtaining a death certificate of Varinava Sabua before filing an application for abatement and discontinuance of his case.

Sabua, who was a Fiji Police Force Counter Narcotics Bureau officer, was suspended and appeared before the Suva Magistrate Court on September 24 last year.

He was charged with abuse of office and receiving corrupt benefits.

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It was alleged that between April 25, 2024, and February 27, 2025, Sabua had engaged with a well-known drug dealer in negotiating payments to Customs officers, an Immigration officer and a Police prosecutor to uplift the Departure Prohibition Order (DPO) of a person of interest.

It was also alleged that between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, he received a corrupt benefit of $22,877.27 from two people via Western Union Money Transfer.

Sabua had undergone several surgeries while facing the charges. He passed away on August 30 and was laid to rest at Naboutolu Village, Ra.

His lawyer, Amani Bale, confirmed they would liaise with the ODPP regarding his death certificate before the matter is called again on September 24.

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