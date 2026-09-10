A Nadi doctor told the High Court in Lautoka yesterday that a medical examination of a former Virgin Australia flight attendant could not confirm whether she was raped or sexually assaulted.

Dr Avneet Kumar repeatedly emphasised during the trial that his medical conclusions were limited by the vague and incomplete history provided by the complainant, who had alleged that she was raped and sexually assaulted.

The complainant is a former Virgin Australia flight attendant.

Tanoa Degei is charged with two counts of rape and sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident involving the complainant following celebrations on December 31, 2024.

The trial is being heard before Justice Sunil Sharma.

Dr Kumar was first questioned by prosecutor Mr Baleilevuka about the medical examination he conducted on the complainant at midday on January 1, 2025.

He explained the procedures followed during such examinations, including obtaining consent, taking the patient’s history, having a chaperone present and collecting forensic samples.

Dr Kumar told the court that his examination found minor bruises and abrasions but no lacerations or active bleeding.

He explained that the absence of visible injuries did not necessarily rule out sexual assault, as injuries could be affected by factors including delayed reporting, anatomical differences and the use of lubricants.

The medical report was admitted as evidence.

Dr Kumar said microscopic injuries could also go undetected because specialised equipment needed to identify such injuries was not available at Nadi Hospital.

Dr Kumar said the complainant was intoxicated and unable to clearly recall the events.

He said the available medical findings were inconclusive and could neither confirm nor rule out rape or sexual assault.

He told the court: “The patient has a vague history and she doesn’t mention any sexual assault. We are unsure if she was assaulted or not.”

The defence witnesses are expected to testify in court today. Bail has been extended for the accused.