Ex-police officer jailed 14 years for raping wife’s cousin

A former police officer has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of raping his wife’s cousin multiple times between 2019 and 2021.

The victim was a minor when the offences occurred.

The man was sentenced by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere yesterday on three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that the victim was regularly left in the man’s care during school holidays and weekends.

“You have led an exemplary life as a police officer and raised your family. However, all these good was undone by the terrible abuse you inflicted on the victim,” Justice Tuiqereqere said.

“You should’ve protected her and given her a safe place to stay, instead you raped and sexually assaulted her over a prolonged period.”

The maximum penalty for rape is life imprisonment, while the tariff for juvenile rape is between 11 and 20 years’ imprisonment.

The maximum penalty for sexual assault is 10 years’ imprisonment.

The court considered the victim’s state of vulnerability, the difference in their ages and the breach of trust by the offender.

Justice Tuiqereqere set a starting point of 13 years and added three and a half years for the aggravating factors.

One and a half years was deducted for mitigation, with a further three months deducted for time spent in remand.

The man can only apply for parole after serving 10 years and nine months in prison.



