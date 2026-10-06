The Fiji Sports Council has filed an application to strike out the entirety of former Sports Council chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure’s defamation claim.

The application was heard before Master Vandhana Lal yesterday where all parties appeared for court directions.

In this application, FSC has filed four grounds to strike out the Plaintiff’s application citing no reasonable cause of action.

During the proceeding, Vakalalabure was given until October 27 to file their affidavit in response before the Plaintiff can file its Affidavit of reply by November 13.

The matter will be called again on November 17.

At the heart of this case, Vakalalabure filed the civil claim on August 28, against former and current Fiji Sports Council board members and the Attorney-General, alleging defamatory statements made about him in relation to his termination from the Council.

He is seeking up to $10 million in general and aggravated damages, together with up to $5 million in exemplary damages against each defendant found liable.

He is also seeking declarations that the statements were false and defamatory, as well as their correction and an apology.

The defendants are Peter Mazey, Della Shaw-Elder, Peniasi Evo Sokia, Semesa Karavaki, Peceli Vosanibola, Makarita Lenoa and the Attorney-General.