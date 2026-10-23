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Courts and Law

Wotta murder case moves to High Court

Savenaca Niu, 24, is accused of murdering Vilimaina Wotta, 26, whose body was found in a bush near Nadi Plaza.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 16:00

Updated 23 October 2026 | 17:23 FJT

Savenaca Niu, 24,

Murder accused Savenaca Niu at the Nadi Magistrate Court on October 23, 2026.

Photo: Katherine Naidu

The murder case involving 26-year-old Vilimaina Wotta, whose body was found in a bush near Nadi Plaza, has been transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

Savenaca Niu, 24, of Korovuto, Nadi, appeared before Magistrate Pulekeria Low at the Nadi Magistrate Court today, where the court granted an application to transfer the case.

Niu is accused of murdering Ms Wotta in Nadi on October 15, 2026. He faces one count of murder.

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The charge was read to Niu, who indicated that he understood it.

He also sought legal aid to represent him in the proceedings and confirmed that the prosecution had served him with the disclosures.

Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer John Vaurasi represented the State and applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

Magistrate Low granted the application, taking into consideration the nature of the case and the public interest.

The matter was adjourned to November 5 for mention.

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