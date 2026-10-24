Abigail overcomes self-doubt to celebrate ACS awards

Adi Cakobau School Year 12 student Abigail Epeli, from Rotuma, thought she might not receive any awards this year, but encouragement from her mathematics teacher helped her regain confidence and continue striving for success.

Abigail said her academic journey had been challenging, particularly when balancing her studies with sports and extracurricular activities.

Despite her doubts during Term Two, she was recognised at the school’s annual awards ceremony with the Merit Award, Geography Award, Sports Award and awards for participating in Model United Nations (MUN) and PCR.

“I feel like I did my best this year, although there were some challenges, especially when I had to balance my sports together with my academics,” she said.

She credited her mathematics teacher for encouraging her during a period when she had begun to doubt her chances of receiving an award.

The teacher’s encouragement helped her persevere, and she wanted to acknowledge the role the teacher played in her achievements.

“There are a lot of girls smarter than me here. There’s a lot of competition, but that does not discourage me from also trying to do my best in my academic performances,” she said.

She said she sometimes struggled to understand lessons taught in class, but the support of teachers helped her overcome those difficulties.

Abigail said some teachers, including those who did not teach her subjects, took the time to provide extra lessons beyond regular classroom hours.

She said her parents were her biggest supporters, while her elder sister remained her role model.

Her sister graduated from Adi Cakobau School last year and is now in New Zealand, inspiring Ms Epeli to work towards similar achievements.

She dedicated her achievements to her parents, and the Lord.

“Without Him, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything that I have achieved today,” she said.

“My advice to students younger than me is that you should always start achieving your goals early, like Term One,” she said.

She encouraged students to revise their lessons regularly and develop good study habits from the beginning of the year so they would be better prepared for examinations.

For Ms Epeli, the awards represent not only her academic and extracurricular achievements but also the value of perseverance, encouragement and the support of those who believe in her, even when she begins to doubt herself.