Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has called for greater accountability in education spending, warning that every dollar wasted is a missed opportunity for students.

Speaking at the opening of the second South Pacific Regional Education Finance Policy Academy in Suva, Mr Radrodro said effective education financing was critical to improving learning outcomes and creating better opportunities for children across the Pacific.

He said governments faced increasing financial pressures and competing priorities, making it essential that public funds were used efficiently and equitably.

"Every dollar that is poorly managed or wasted is a dollar that cannot be directed towards a teacher, a textbook, a classroom or other support required by our children," he said.

Mr Radrodro highlighted Fiji's Free Education Grant as a key area for discussion during the five-day academy, particularly in ensuring funding reaches schools on time and delivers value for money.

He said education financing must also take into account the different needs of urban, rural, maritime and remote schools.

The academy brings together education and finance officials from across the Pacific to strengthen education financing, financial management and policy implementation.

Participants will review their countries' financing systems and develop 12-month Education Finance Improvement Plans aimed at improving accountability, resource allocation and education outcomes.

Mr Radrodro said Pacific nations must move beyond expanding access to education and focus on quality and student achievement.

He said governments needed to ensure resources were directed where they were needed most, particularly as countries faced growing financial constraints.

"Education is one of the most important investments any government can make," Mr Radrodro said.

He urged participants to share experiences and develop practical solutions that could be implemented in their respective countries.

Mr Radrodro said education financing decisions should remain focused on the needs of students and preparing young people with the skills required for further education and employment.

The academy is supported by the World Bank and development partners and is designed to strengthen financial management and policy implementation across Pacific education systems.







