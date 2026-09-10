Law students take constitutional lessons to Nukulau

University of Fiji law students explored Nukulau Island yesterday, gaining a first-hand understanding of how Fiji’s history has shaped its laws and constitutional development.

The excursion allowed students to connect lessons taught at university with the island’s history, including its links to Fiji’s journey towards becoming a republic.

University of Fiji Professor of Law Aziz Mohammed said Nukulau held significant historical importance, with events associated with the cession of Fiji to Great Britain, the arrival and quarantine of indentured labourers, and its later use as a prison following the events of 2000.

He said the visit was particularly relevant to constitutional law students because Fiji’s constitutional development had been influenced by periods of political and social upheaval.

“History is important because the laws we have related to history and what we have gone through, especially when we are looking at our Constitution,” he said.

Second-year law student Iokimi Qaqanisereki said the visit was significant because it was the first time many students had visited Nukulau.

He said students had learnt about the island in high school and at university, but the excursion allowed them to see its environment and heritage for themselves.

Mr Qaqanisereki said the island had preserved memories and heritage linked to Fiji’s ancestors, including the indentured labourers who passed through Nukulau before moving to other parts of the country.

He encouraged other students and Fijians to visit the island and learn about its history.

The programme also promoted teamwork and interaction among students who could later work together in law firms, Government departments and other areas of the legal profession.



